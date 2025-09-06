MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 267.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $44.61 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 27.05%.The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

Featured Articles

