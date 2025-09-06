MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,223,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,679,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Price Performance
CASH opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $86.00.
Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Pathward Financial Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
