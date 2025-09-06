MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,223,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $22,795,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,999,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,679,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.79 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.