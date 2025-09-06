MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,778,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after buying an additional 234,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

