MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,253.48. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

