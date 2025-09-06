MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. This trade represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. The trade was a 46.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

