MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Materion Corporation $MTRN

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Materion worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Materion by 722.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

