MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,101 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 75.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

