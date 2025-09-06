MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of Elme Communities $ELME

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Elme Communities worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 535,440 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

