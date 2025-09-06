MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ArcBest worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 338.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. ArcBest Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

