MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

ePlus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

