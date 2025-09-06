MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,272. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Huffines bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $623,679.56. The trade was a 21.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $595,213. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $47.10 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.87. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

