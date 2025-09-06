MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Further Reading

