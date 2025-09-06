MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of FB Financial Corporation $FBK

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,275,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 277,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.9%

FBK stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.93.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

About FB Financial

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

