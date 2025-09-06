MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3,560.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 10,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $454,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,776,419.82. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $661,104. Insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APGE opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

