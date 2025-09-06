MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 135.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 98.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,077.76. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,952 shares of company stock valued at $546,733 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

