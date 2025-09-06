MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 81.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 125.27%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

