MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

