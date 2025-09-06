MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,031 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 401,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

