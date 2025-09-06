MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $18,758,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 275,129 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $148,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 60,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,265. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,262,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,809. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.