MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,383,000 after buying an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 349,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,796,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LKFN opened at $67.93 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 22.55%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $310,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,435 shares of company stock valued at $497,769. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.