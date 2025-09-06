MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 678 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $137,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $442,348. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

