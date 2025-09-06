MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,971,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $207.29 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $151.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. UFP Technologies’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

