MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

