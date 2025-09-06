MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 472.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,290,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,428,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,864,924. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 511,900 shares of company stock worth $26,022,717 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.