MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 587,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 105,466 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $135,558.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,865.18. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,793.40. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,512 shares of company stock worth $1,283,000 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

