MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 416,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OSW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OSW opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.32.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,920. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

