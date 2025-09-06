MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dana Incorporated $DAN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dana worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Dana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,852,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 1,495.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Dana from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $218,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Dana had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

