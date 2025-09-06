MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of EWTX opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $38,322.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,583.79. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $106,745.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,615 shares in the company, valued at $409,934.85. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

