MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ingevity by 243.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 8.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ingevity by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 6.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 511,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Ingevity Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $59.69 on Friday. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

