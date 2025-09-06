MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHC. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,400,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,896,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 2,496,136 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,624,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 1,534,666 shares during the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,045,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,811,000 after buying an additional 450,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.8%

SHC stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

