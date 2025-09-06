Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Mineralys Therapeutics traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.79. 743,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,015,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLYS. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $884,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,105.84. This represents a 31.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $165,829.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,463.13. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.29.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

