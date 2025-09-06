Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOB. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Mobilicom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobilicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobilicom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MOB opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Mobilicom has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mobilicom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 639,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Mobilicom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobilicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

