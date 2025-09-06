Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $284.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $177.04, but opened at $170.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $169.75, with a volume of 473,993 shares changing hands.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

