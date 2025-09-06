monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,744,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,282,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in monday.com by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 price objective on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

Shares of MNDY opened at $185.73 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $166.22 and a one year high of $342.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

