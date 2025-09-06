Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. $MNRO Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Monro Muffler Brake were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 1st quarter worth $3,230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 139,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 734.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro Muffler Brake in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000.

Shares of Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $530.05 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro Muffler Brake ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Monro Muffler Brake had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Monro Muffler Brake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monro Muffler Brake from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monro Muffler Brake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

