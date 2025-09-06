Movado Group Inc. $MOV Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 88,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Movado Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.84 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Movado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

