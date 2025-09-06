MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $6.04. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 25,703 shares changing hands.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.