N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Shares Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 702,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 543,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

N2OFF Trading Up 6.6%

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. N2OFF had a negative return on equity of 196.54% and a negative net margin of 2,422.21%.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

