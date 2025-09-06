NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 7,432.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

