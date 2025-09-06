National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Stock Holdings Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

National Vision Stock Up 1.6%

National Vision stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

