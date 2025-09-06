Natural Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Natural Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of Natural Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,925,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,442,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

