NatWest Group plc $NWG Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWG shares. Zacks Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

