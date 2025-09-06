nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NCNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens increased their price target on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -104.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $262,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,255,152.35. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,192,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,772 shares of company stock worth $18,159,324 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 27.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

