Nelnet, Inc. $NNI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 576.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 29.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.15 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $3.14. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $540.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,000,033.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817.50. This trade represents a 98.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Nelnet Profile

(Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.