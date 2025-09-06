Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 149,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,852,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Nexalin Technology Trading Down 1.6%
The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.
Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 5,057.14% and a negative return on equity of 209.20%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.
Nexalin Technology Company Profile
Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.
