Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 149,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,852,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 5,057.14% and a negative return on equity of 209.20%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexalin Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexalin Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

