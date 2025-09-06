Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $225.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.50. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,209 shares of company stock valued at $860,787 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after acquiring an additional 394,437 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,064,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 118.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,795,000 after buying an additional 294,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,461,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,914,000 after acquiring an additional 248,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.8%

NXST stock opened at $208.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.61. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

