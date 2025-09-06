Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.40 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.07). 563,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 95,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.08).

Nexteq Stock Down 1.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.31. The firm has a market cap of £47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,458.33 and a beta of 1.36.

About Nexteq

Nexteq (AIM: NXQ) (formerly Quixant plc) is a leading technology partner to major global industrial equipment manufacturers. The Group’s specialist outsourced solutions serve a range of selected end markets through its two divisions, Quixant and Densitron, enabling its customers to innovate where it matters most.

Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.

