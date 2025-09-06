Nicola Mining FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Noble Financial

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nicola Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Nicola Mining’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Nicola Mining alerts:

Nicola Mining Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CVE NIM opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$136.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.26. Nicola Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,513 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of approximately 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.