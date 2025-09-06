NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.20. NIO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 71,184 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.