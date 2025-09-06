Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Nissan Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

